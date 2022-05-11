Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE BTT opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

