BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE MVT opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

