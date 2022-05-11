BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MQY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
