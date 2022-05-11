Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:BCX opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
