Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BCX opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

