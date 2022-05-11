BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.92.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $788.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

