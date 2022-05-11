BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BUI opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

