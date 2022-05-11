Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

BLNK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 6,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $689.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

