Blockzero Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $49,161.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

