Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 130369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 2,354.41% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

