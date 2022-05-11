BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 26,553 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after acquiring an additional 590,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

