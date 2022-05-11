BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 80,853 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Bunge worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bunge by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

