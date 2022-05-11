BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,489 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of Coherent worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coherent by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $268.24 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

