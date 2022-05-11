BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of BAX opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

