BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.24 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

