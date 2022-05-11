BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

