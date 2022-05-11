BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 148,362 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,362 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

