BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 247,433 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

