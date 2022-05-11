BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,408 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.63 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

