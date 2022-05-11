BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 98,694 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 116,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $10,098,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

