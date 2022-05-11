Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.740 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
BOOT traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $134.50.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $345,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
