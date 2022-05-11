Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.740 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

BOOT traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.42.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $345,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

