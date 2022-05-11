Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.41 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.
NYSE BOOT traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. 40,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
