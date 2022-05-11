Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.42.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $345,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.