Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.32

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $599.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.44.
About Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.
