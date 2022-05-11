Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (BTO) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $335,346.39 and approximately $66,985.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.47 or 1.00007207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

