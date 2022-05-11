Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Lifted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 290.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming makes up 2.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

