BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BP opened at GBX 404.95 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.79. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £79.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.
In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($380.67). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($454.94). Insiders purchased 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 in the last 90 days.
About BP (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
