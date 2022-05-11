Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,028 SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 15,545.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 253,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.70. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 95.90% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,081. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

