Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,231. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

