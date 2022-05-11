Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 1,138,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

