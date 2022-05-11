Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 205 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.69.

Tesla stock traded down $66.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $734.00. 32,160,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,732,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $760.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $944.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $987.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

