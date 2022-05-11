Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 374,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 413,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 105,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

