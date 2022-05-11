Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,040. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $345.52 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.30 and its 200-day moving average is $418.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.