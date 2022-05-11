Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $7.49 on Tuesday, hitting $469.33. The company had a trading volume of 264,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.72 and a 200-day moving average of $493.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.