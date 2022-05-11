Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,528 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.16. 1,032,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,949. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.