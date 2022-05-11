Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,109 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Fortinet makes up about 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,049.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,310,000 after buying an additional 280,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,657.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded up $16.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.79. 2,633,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.67.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.