Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.89 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.