Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $864,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 5,935,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

