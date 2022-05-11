Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 509,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $300.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

