Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 8.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,535. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

