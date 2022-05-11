Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

