Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRLT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

