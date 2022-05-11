Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. 483,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brink’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.