Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:BMY opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

