Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,808,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 255,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.