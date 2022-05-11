Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 2,245.5% in April

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 2,245.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 22,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,799. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

