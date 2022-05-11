Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.