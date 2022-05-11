Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to post $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $282.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

ITOS stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $910.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $2,749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,817,058 shares in the company, valued at $77,440,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 886,638 shares of company stock worth $29,248,373. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 192.7% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,400,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

