Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will post $23.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.41 billion and the lowest is $23.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $23.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $96.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $100.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $100.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $102.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.13. 6,138,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,312. The stock has a market cap of $463.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

