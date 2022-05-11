Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.14 billion. Netflix posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $32.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.29 billion to $38.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.66. 13,859,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,384,729. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.27 and its 200-day moving average is $466.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

