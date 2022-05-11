Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to post $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,765,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

